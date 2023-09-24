Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,476 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $247.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $264.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.69 and a 200-day moving average of $245.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

