Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

DUK opened at $93.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.