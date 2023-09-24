Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 3,331 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,463 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 125.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC cut their target price on Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.05.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $132.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.52. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.