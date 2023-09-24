Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 666 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

GLD opened at $178.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.12 and a 200 day moving average of $181.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

