Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $69.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

