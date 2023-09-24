Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW opened at $94.05 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

