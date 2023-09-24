Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

