Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 3,222 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 302.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Linde by 25.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at about $3,430,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE LIN opened at $372.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $393.67. The firm has a market cap of $181.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

