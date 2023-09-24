Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,145 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,145 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SAP by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in SAP by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SAP by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

SAP Stock Up 1.1 %

SAP stock opened at $132.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.69. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 6.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

