Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,632,992,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780,145 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,669,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,925,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.