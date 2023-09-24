Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $69.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average is $70.22. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

