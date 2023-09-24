Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 161 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $69.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

