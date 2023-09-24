Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.83.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $205.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.37.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

