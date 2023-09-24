Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 298 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $272.22 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $198.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.30 and a 200 day moving average of $286.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

