Procyon Advisors LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,127 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $647,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.9 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $200.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $147.64 and a 12 month high of $229.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

