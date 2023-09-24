ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after acquiring an additional 19,435 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,252,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 333.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS REGL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,513 shares. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.