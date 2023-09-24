Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,301 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 2,193,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,363,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,194,000 after purchasing an additional 700,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

PRU opened at $96.42 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.02. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

