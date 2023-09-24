Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PRU opened at $96.42 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.