Pundi X (New) One Day Volume Tops $4.34 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001326 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $91.12 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.36726155 USD and is up 3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $3,350,666.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

