Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Trimmed by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $180,853,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after purchasing an additional 806,157 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $118,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,956,000 after purchasing an additional 501,131 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $188.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $123.25 and a one year high of $212.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.14.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.