RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
RADCOM Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ RDCM opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 0.87. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $11.50.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
