RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RADCOM Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 0.87. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 17.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADCOM in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

