Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Acquires 288 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after buying an additional 1,427,773 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 437.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 560,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,273,000 after buying an additional 455,915 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,968,000.

IVE stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.39. The stock had a trading volume of 502,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,136. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.50.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

