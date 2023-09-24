Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Buys 412 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 589.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $72.90. 88,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,821. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.84. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $80.96. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

