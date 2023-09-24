Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYH stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.89. 51,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,063. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $250.10 and a 12 month high of $294.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

