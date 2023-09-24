Rarible (RARI) Price Down 1.6% This Week

Rarible (RARI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, Rarible has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and $132,458.16 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible token can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00003334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

