Raymond James Increases Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $164.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLO. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.13.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $145.27 on Wednesday. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $97.73 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 25.32 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

