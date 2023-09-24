Realty Income (NYSE:O) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.34.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on O

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

O opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.