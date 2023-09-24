Refined Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Refined Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.5% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after buying an additional 107,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,680,000 after buying an additional 283,105 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of VOO stock opened at $396.96 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $317.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.26.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
