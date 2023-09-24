Refined Wealth Management Purchases 526 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Refined Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,438 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Coinbase Global makes up 3.3% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 231.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 74,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $5,206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 74,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $5,206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $1,552,228.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at $863,228.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,142 shares of company stock valued at $25,352,699. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.43.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.95) earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.