Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Argus currently has $70.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Regency Centers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.70.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:REG opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.17.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 121.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 267,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 199,776 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,049,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

