Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $208,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.90.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

LOW stock opened at $210.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

