Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $845,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.0 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $209.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.21 and its 200-day moving average is $206.56. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

