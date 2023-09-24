Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 4,407 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $104.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

