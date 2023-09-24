Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 899 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KO opened at $57.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average of $61.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $249.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

