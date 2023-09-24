Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after acquiring an additional 24,478 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RSG traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,222. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $156.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.44 and its 200 day moving average is $143.74.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

