Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.19.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.97.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $2,292,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $581,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 13.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 47,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $220,000.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

