Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $90.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.19.

NYSE:QSR opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

