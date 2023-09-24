Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Retractable Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Retractable Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

RVP opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The company has a market cap of $36.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 21.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,947 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the first quarter worth about $54,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 83.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 99,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 45,033 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

