REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on REVG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on REV Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.17.

REV Group Price Performance

REV Group stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. REV Group has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $919.29 million, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.98.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. REV Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in REV Group by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in REV Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 325,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of REV Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

