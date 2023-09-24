Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.90.

RVNC stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.93% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $655,398.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,614,350.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $655,398.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,614,350.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,725.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,930 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 38,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after buying an additional 43,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

