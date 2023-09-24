Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of RVPH opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $110.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.26). On average, analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 4,550.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

