Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Downgraded by Shore Capital to Hold

Shore Capital lowered shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Ricardo Stock Performance

LON:RCDO opened at GBX 502 ($6.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £312.34 million, a PE ratio of -3,137.50 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 547.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 561.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Ricardo has a 12 month low of GBX 411 ($5.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 619.60 ($7.67).

Ricardo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $3.35. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio is -6,875.00%.

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

