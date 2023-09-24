Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.75 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RKLB. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.84.

RKLB stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab USA has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $62.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.68 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 70.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $20,232,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,951,250 shares in the company, valued at $286,346,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 61,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $352,303.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,566,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,521.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $20,232,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,951,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,346,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,720,142 shares of company stock valued at $20,944,469. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

