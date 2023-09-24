Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Cut to $5.75 by Analysts at Citigroup

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $7.40 to $5.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.84.

Shares of RKLB opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.06. Rocket Lab USA has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $62.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.68 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 70.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 20,675 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $118,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 525,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 61,377 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $352,303.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,566,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,521.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 20,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $118,674.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 525,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,720,142 shares of company stock valued at $20,944,469. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,279 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 32,818 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 444,244 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,773 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

