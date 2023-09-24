ROHM Stock Set to Split on Thursday, September 28th (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Free Report) shares are set to split on Thursday, September 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 28th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 28th.

ROHM Stock Performance

Shares of ROHCY opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.65. ROHM has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.07.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

