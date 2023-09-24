ROHM Stock Set to Split on Thursday, September 28th (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Free Report) shares are set to split on Thursday, September 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 28th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 28th.
ROHM Stock Performance
Shares of ROHCY opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.65. ROHM has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.07.
ROHM Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ROHM
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.