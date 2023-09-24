Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $110.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.29.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 659.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,695,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.