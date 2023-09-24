RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 376,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,524 shares during the period. RTX accounts for approximately 3.4% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $36,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.58. 9,673,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,088,447. The company has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $71.43 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.18.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

