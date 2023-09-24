RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 1.9% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 409,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,088,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in RTX by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $71.58. 9,673,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,088,447. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.18. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $71.43 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $104.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.06.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

