Rune (RUNE) Price Tops $1.70

Rune (RUNE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Rune has a market cap of $33,344.45 and $211,378.81 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00006389 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Rune

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.6974787 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $204,291.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

