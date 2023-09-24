Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives $7.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rush Street Interactive
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive
Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE RSI opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.63.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
About Rush Street Interactive
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rush Street Interactive
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.