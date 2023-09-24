Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives $7.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 54,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 24,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 77,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSI opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

